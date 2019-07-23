IGP launches the 25 recruitment teams countrywide

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has commissioned the 25 recruitment teams that will lead the recruitment of new officers to the force.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru this morning, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the recruitment exercise targets over 10,000 officers with 5000 to be registered for the first phase.

4,500 will be recruited as probationer police constables and as 500 Assistant Inspectors of Police.

Recently the deputy government spokesperson Col Shaban Bantariza told KFM that the recruitment is meant close the human resource gap in the security sector.