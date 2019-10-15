IGP calls for more vigilance and sensitisation in refugee camps

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The inspector general of police Martins Okoth Ochola has instructed the focal point office in charge of refuges to ensure increased vigilance and sensitisation about law and order in refugee camps

This come days after a one Abdul Abubakari allegedly shot at ASP Ian Natukunda from Palolinya base refugee camp in Obong district after the suspect grabbed a gun from him following a misunderstanding

Abubakari who is also receiving treatment at Moyo health center IV from injuries he sustained in the scuffle as officers tried to disarm him, has been charged with three counts to include, attempted murder, stealing a gun and threatening a police officer

Addressing journalists at CPS in Kampala police publicist Fred Enanga says this is the first incident in a refugee camp and they will pursue complete justice to ensure that it doesn’t set a precedence for other camps

Police say they will cover all medical costs for ASP Natukunda who is currently recuperating at Nakasero hospital where he was airlifted in a critical condition from Obongi district.