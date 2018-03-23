IGG vows to investigate Mutebile

The bad blood between the IGG and the Central Bank Governor seems to be far from over.

The Inspector General of Government Irene Mulyagonja insists she will investigate the Governor for suspected unfair staff changes he made at the institution last month.

On March 12, the IGG wrote to the Central Bank board not to approve Mutebile’s administrative changes until her office had concluded its investigations or directed otherwise.

However, on March 19th, Mutebile wrote back to the IGG, rejecting her directive and reminding her that she had no powers to investigate the Central Bank or its Governor.

Now the IGG has described Mutebile’s statement as a misguided interpretation of the constitutional provision,, insisting that her office has the mandate to investigate him and she will proceed to do so.

Frederic Musisi delves deeper into this story in today’s Daily Monitor.