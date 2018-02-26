IGG to release Justice Kabanda probe report

By Anthony Wesaka.

The Inspector General of Government, Justice Irene Mulyagonja is today expected to release findings of an investigation against High Court judge Elizabeth Kabanda who is accused of pocketing allowances of her body guard and driver.

The Deputy IGG George Bamugemereire confirms that the investigation is complete.

The judge’s former body guard Jimmy Eyou and former driver MatiyaAkatorana petitioned the IGG last year, claiming they had not been paid their allowances amounting to Sh 8m that she signed for on their behalf.

Earlier, Justice Kabanda petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking to block the investigation saying the IGG has no powers to probe her.