IGG stops Shs2billion pay out to Kibimba rice scheme claimants

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA.

The Inspector General of Government has stopped the ministry of finance Permanent Secretary from releasing Shs 2 billion meant for compensation of alleged displaced rice out growers at Kibimba rice scheme in Bugiri District.

30 Kibimba rice out growers led by Peter Mwafu wrote to the ministry earlier seeking compensation for rice lost when government gave out block three and four as it leased the rice scheme to MS Tilda Africa in 1996.

However, in a letter signed by the deputy Inspector General of Government Mariam Wangadya, the ministry is informed that the compensation would be illegal according to the findings obtained at the ground.

The IGG said the claimants had already been compensated as per records from the office of privatization unit director Moses Mwase.

The IGG adds that the investigations also reveal that the number of claimants was inflated from twenty to thirty and Block four was simply created for the sake of compensation.

The IGG said owing to the above findings, the ministry of ministry should not release any money for purposes of compensating the affected out growers because their claim is fictitious.