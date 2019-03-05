IGG speaks out on ISO Directive

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Inspector General of Government is waiting for official communication from the speaker of parliament to make her response as to why she asked ISO to carry out further investigations on COSASE members.

The speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga last week directed the committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges to summon Mulyagonja to explain the move to investigate some MPs for alleged corruption during the investigations of the seven closed commercial banks.

Justice Mulyagonja now says, she respects the speaker and the institution of parliament and will remain silent until she is formally served.