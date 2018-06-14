IGG should investigate corruption at Makerere.

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere university lecturers want the inspector general of government to investigate corruption tendencies and embezzlement of university resources.

The chairperson of Makerere university academic staff association Deus Kamunyu, claims that top management has failed to investigate issues affecting the university but rather siding with the culprits.

He says that when lecturers who sexually abuse students are reported, they are interdicted immediately but those stealing the university’s resources are instead protected.

He says the association is to write to the IGG to investigate the matter.

The vice chancellor Prof Bernabas Nawangwe