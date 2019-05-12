IGG Mulyagonja appointed chair of anti-graft agencies

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Inspector general of government Irene Mulyagonja has been appointed the chair of the association of anti-corruption agencies of common wealth Africa.

This was at the closure of the week long 9th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa.

Mulyagonja who takes over from her predecessor Ibrahim Mustafa from Nigeria who has served for one year is also expected to handover to another party in the next Africa common wealth heads of Anti-Graft Conference to be held next year in Kigali Rwanda.

Mulyagonja expressed readiness to serve

