IGG has more powers than ISO

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The appropriate body to investigate corruption and bribery related issues is the Inspectorate of government and not the internal security Organization (ISO).

The remark comes from the DP president Norbert Mao following the IGG directive to ISO to probe bribery claims against COSASE Mp’s and bank of Uganda officials.

Mao however says the IGG can only ask for extra support when need arises.

He adds that with her directive it assumes that she cannot do the work the security organization can do and yet she has more powers that can even prosecute.