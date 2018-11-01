IGG halts grading work for the Masese housing project

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA.

The Inspector General of Government Irene Mulyagongya has halted the grading work for the Masese housing project in Walukuba-Masese Division costed at Shs 400 million.

The project that was launched in March this year is being implemented by Jinja Municipal council authorities.

The project in question measures 13 acres on plot M24 on Masese hill in Walukuba-Masese Division in Jinja Municipality.

Its meant to accommodate about ninety residents who missed out house allocations in Walukuba housing estate as Municipality authorities streamlined houses for proper ownership.

Over Shs 200 million has so far been spent on the grading work that is yet to be half way.

However, the acting Jinja Municipal Town Clerk Jefrum Waidhuba while while updating councilors on the project during a council meeting in the Municipal chambers revealed that the project is on halt pending investigations by the IGG’s office.

He said the IGG official investigating the project asked him to tell the Municipal Engineer Mr Muhammad Seyid, Surveyor Mr Robert Kitimbo and supervisor of works Geoffrey Kaliro also to prepare for interrogations.

The Municipal Speaker Mr Morison Bizitu said the IGG’s investigations are timely because the list of beneficiaries had gone high.

’Its not good to comment on matters under investigations but I was not also happy that instead of ninty residents meant to utilize this area, the list had been inflated to 180 residents.’

He said the IGG should be given ample time to do their investigations for the goodness of the beneficiaries.