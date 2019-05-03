IGG – Bank of Uganda report ready

By Damali Mukhaye.

The inspector general of government Irene Mulyagonja has said that the investigations into Bank of Uganda recruitment is done.

This followed the complaints on fraudulent recruitments in the Bank of Uganda.

According to the IGG, they only investigated on the way staff in the Bank are recruited and the report with the detailed information has already been handed over to the Public accounts committee-Cosase.

She also says that president Museveni has also been able to access this report since he is an interest person on this.

She notes that the leadership code Act, she is not allowed to reveal any report to media but rather, giving it to the person they are investigating.