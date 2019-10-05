IGG appointed to Court of Appeal

By Ruth Anderah

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed new judges to the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Among those appointed as judges to the court of appeal is the Inspector General of Government Irene Mulyagonja. Others on the list are Muzamiru Kibedi and Justice Monica Mugenyi.

Meanwhile the president has also appointed to the High Court, the Director of Public Prosecution’s spokesperson Jane Kajuga and Judiciary’s Public Relations Officer Vincent Mugabo.

The list also includes Esther Nambayo, Boniface Wamala, Phillip Odoki, Victoria Katamba, Suzan Abinyo, Isaac Muwata and Jeanne Rwakakoko among others.

The president in his letter says the appointments are meant to reduce case back log.