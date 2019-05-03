IGG advices journalists to work with her to fight corruption

By Damali Mukhaye.

As journalists celebrate their press freedom day, the inspector general of government Irene Mulyagoja has asked them to work hand in hand with her office to wipe out corruption in the country.

According to Mulyagonja, journalists most especially those doing investigative journalism have been able to investigate and discern corrupt officials and they have greatly contributed to fighting corruption in the country.

She says that journalists should always report such cases in her office so that she can follow up on the culprits.

She also urged those who have not come on board to do the same so as to fight the vice in the country.

