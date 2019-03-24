ICT State Minister Nantaba survives assassination

By Ritah Kemigisa

The State Minister of Information and Communications Technology Idah Nantaba has survived an attempted assassination.

It is reported that unknown gunmen using motorbikes tried to end the minister’s life while on her way to Kampala from Kayunga.

She says that she is currently at Naggalama police station recording a statement.

According to NTV, the unknown gunmen who were traveling on a sports bike trailed Nantaba before she alerted the Police.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire adds that Nantaba was suspicious of the men on the motorbike before she called the Nagalama Police station which alerted other stations.

Owoyesigire adds they started patrolling and monitoring the surroundings before the gunmen opened fire which prompted the Police to fire back, killing one on spot.

The Police is yet to issue a detailed statement.