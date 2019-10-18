ICT minister proposes free internet for universities

By Juliet Nalwooga

The minister for Information Communication and Technology Frank Tumwebaze has proposed the provision of free internet and Wifi for education institutions and government agencies.

He made the remarks while launching the 5th edition of a two-day national conference on communications at Makerere University under the theme, “Harnessing Opportunities in Emerging Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Technologies”

Tumwebaze says enhancing connectivity is now an important tool for effective learning and development.

He says he is yet to meet with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) officials over the same.

Meanwhile the Acting Manager, Communication and International Relations at the university, Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke welcomed the proposal saying having free internet in all corners of the campus is long over due.