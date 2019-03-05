ICT Chairperson lashes out over continued airtime ban

By Moses Kyeyune.

The chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on Information and Communications Technology Annet Nyakecho has criticised the government for failure to honor parliament’s call to restore the use of airtime scratch cards.

This, she says appears to be a deliberate move to dis-empower the population which largely remains served by poor distribution of mobile money services.

Nyakecho who is also Tororo North County MP says that as representative of the electorate, they will keep pushing the government to lift the ban until a time when the mobile money services are streamlined across the country.

The government banned the use of airtime scratch cards in August last year, amidst popular demands for their stay in circulation.

