ICC team in Uganda assess victims’ trust fund operations

By Samuel Ssebuliba

A team of senior officials from the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) is Uganda for a five-day monitoring visit to Gulu and Lira districts.

The team is led by the president of the Assembly of State Parties of the ICC, Judge O-Gon Kwon, Trust Fund for Victims (TVF) Executive Director Pieter de Baan and Irish Amb to the Hague, Kevin Kelly.

According to Ms Maria Kamara the ICC Outreach Coordinator for Uganda and Kenya, the team is here to review the implementation of the TFV Projects, raise awareness among stakeholders in Uganda.

In 2002, the International Criminal Court and the Trust Fund for victims were created under the Rome Statute.

While the ICC is responsible for trying criminal cases involving the crime of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, the TFVs mission is to respond to harm resulting from crimes under the jurisdiction of the ICC by ensuring the rights of victims and their families through the provision of reparation and assistance.

In 2008, the Trust Fund began implementing an assistance programme across Northern Uganda.

Ms Kamara says the team will later on Thursday address the local media in Kampala on its findings.