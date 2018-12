By Moses Kyeyune.

Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu has declined to discuss matters pertaining the extension of the tenure of his committee, saying it would be idle talk.

Katuntu, chairs Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises that is the center of debate in the House today.

Responding to bitter reactions from the opposition’s Forum for Democratic Change, Mr Katuntu has told KFM that he has no time to waste on politicians, in the face of national duty.