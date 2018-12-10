I won’t discuss NBC issues – Mutebile

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Governor Bank of Uganda Prof Emmanuel Mutebile has desisted from making submissions relating to the closure of National Bank of Commerce.

The bank which was largely owned by big shots from Kigezi sub region including former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, businessman Amos Nzeyi and others.

While appearing before the House Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Entities to respond to the inquiry into the closure of the National Bank o commerce, Mutebile says he had a conflict if interest having been a stakeholder in the bank.

Mutebile also says that the process to close the bank was handled by his deputy, Louis Kasekende to have influence peddling.

The committee is probing the manner in which seven commercial banks were closed in what the auditor general highlighted as collusion and a possible conflict of interest.

