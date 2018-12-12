I will not leave power now – Museveni

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has told the opposition and those opposed to his presidency that he is not about to leave power until issues of prosperity and strategic security are effectively addressed.

Addressing delegates at the IPOD summit this afternoon, Museveni advised all those opposed to his perceived long stay in power to focus the debate on shaping the future and destiny of Uganda and Africa at large.

Museveni described the debate of him leaving power as cheap and petty talk that’s not important for Uganda’s development.

His remarks were prompted by calls from the DP president Norbert Mao and his UPC counterpart Jimmy Akena who asked him to reflect on the day he will watch another president being sworn in.

He also told to all delegates that he is not a politician like them but rather a cattle keeper

