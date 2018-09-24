I no longer feel safe in my country – Bobi Wine

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine has said that his life is under threat and he longer feels safe in his own country.

Addressing journalists at his home in Magere, Kyagulanyi said he believes the bullets that killed his driver Yasin Kawumain Aruawere meant for him since the deceased was seated in the exact position he always sat in.

He has asked security agencies to stop playing politics and instead protect Ugandans since many citizens especially leaders do not feel safe enough.

Kyagulanyi’s revelation comes amid reports of death threats reported by several legislators, the latest being the former Leader Of Opposition in parliament Winnie Kiiza.