I have no problem with reducing the size of parliament – Minister Evelyn Anite

By Benjamin Jumbe.

State minister for investment and privatization Evelyn Anite has expressed support for a proposal for merging of ministries and reducing parliament

Last week members of the civil society under their umbrella body Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group proposed that parliament is reduced to 100 members from the current over 400 legislators

Speaking to KfmAnite who is also the Koboko municipality Mp said she had no problem with reducing the size of parliament suggesting that the number be cut so that each of the 135 districts has only 2 representatives male and female

She also expressed confidence that the president in the next phase would move to merge ministries saying that he already started on it citing her very example where she was given an office earlier occupied by 2 ministers