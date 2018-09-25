I have no problem meeting M7- Bobi Wine

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi known by many as Bobi Wine says he is ready for dialogue with President Yoweri Museveni over the people power movement.

According to Kyagulanyi he has no problem meeting Museveni because many people have expressed their grievances to him but he has unfortunately ignored them.

He maintains that what he would present would be the views of the people who yearn for functional institutions.

Kyagulanyi however expresses skepticism that any change would come now from any such dialogue, claiming that the president already knows the problems of Ugandans but he chooses to remain silent.

In his address recently the president said all those eyeing his seat should present competitive manifestos.