I am not scared – Muhakanizi

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Permanent Secretary, Secretary to Treasury Keith Muhakanizi says he is not scared by PAC recommendations to have him sanctioned.

The Secretary to the Treasury has been responding to a report by the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament that holds him liable for financial loss and collusion in settling court awards.

The committee faulted him for making payments of up to shs 53.4bn without evidence of court directives.

However, speaking to KFM in a telephone interview, Muhakanizi says that the MPs should look at the amount of interest on court cases he has managed to save from the shoulder of the government, rather than rushing to impose sanctions on mandamus.

He also says that all decisions to pay were based on the law and that he is ready to face court if that is the path left for him to account.