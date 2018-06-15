Human rights defenders disappointed with President’s remarks on bail & police bond

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Human rights defenders have expressed disappointment with President Museveni’s remarks regarding bail and police bond.

Speaking at the budget reading ceremony, the president said suspected criminals involved in capital offences like murder should not be given police bond or bail by courts of Judicature.

Speaking to Kfm the executive director of Foundation for Human rights Initiative Dr Livingstone Ssewanyana said the remarks were unfortunate noting that bail is a constitutional right.

He says all the arms of government should be allowed to operate without any due interference from another, urging the Judiciary to stay firm and focused.

