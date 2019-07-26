Housing crisis looms – Minister Baryomunsi

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The State Minister for Housing Chris Baryomunsi has warned of a looming housing crisis in the country if the housing sector is not improved.

His remarks are premised on the high population growth which is anticipated to reach 75 million by 2040 and yet the people are still engaged in subsistence agriculture something that affectsthe quality of houses constructed.

He says currently there is a deficit of 2.5M housing units adding that it can translate into a crisis in the near future if investment in this sector is not increased.

Baryomunsi however commends Ugandans for building quality houses much as the Northern and Eastern region still lag behind since they still leave in grass thatched houses.