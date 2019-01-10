House ready to host Parliament week

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament of Uganda is once again set to host members of the public for a week long activities, to mark the parliament week for the year 2019.

The deputy speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has this afternoon asked MPs to implore their voters take part in the activities.

The activities which start on Monday next week, will be kick started with a charity walk championed by the speaker, aimed at fundraising for the Construction of an Albino Center, for persons with albinism.

This year’s Parliament week, the third in the 10th Parliament will run under the theme, “Championing Accountability to Improve Service Delivery”.

During the Week parliament will also hold a Corporate Social Responsibility drive to raise funds to buy trees towards mitigating the devastating effects of climate change.