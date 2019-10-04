MPs question delayed merger of government bodies

By Moses Kyeyune

A section of Members of Parliament has lashed out at government for failure to implement the proposed merger of government departments and agencies.

The MPs accuse the government of keeping staff and donors anxious regarding their fate.

The issue of delayed mergers was raised by Kiboga East MP Keefa Kiwanuka who said the government had gone silent on a matter that is likely to leave over 20,000 people unemployed.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga tasked the first Deputy Prime Minister, Moses Ali to explain the fate of the people to be affected by the planned mergers, especially after government detected some complications.

The Speaker insists an appropriate explanation should be given to the country.