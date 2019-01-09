House Committees asked to quickly scrutinize 2019/20 Budget proposals

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament has directed its sect-oral committees to expedite scrutiny into the budget framework paper for the year 2019/20.

The paper, containing budget proposals for the next financial year was presented to parliament by the minister of state for planning last week.

Government intends to use over 35 trillion shillings in the year 2019/2020, with the ministry of works ad transport takings a lion’s share.

The deputy speaker, Jacob Oulanyah has this afternoon asked the committee chairperson for the country’s social sector, to quickly study sector allocations within the requisite timelines.

The Speaker has advised the government not to repeat the mistakes of the where ministry of finance presented the budget framework without the certificate of gender and equity.

The deputy speaker had to call for a special seating which only lasted five minutes, making it the shortest sitting of parliament ever.