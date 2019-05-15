House committee still grappling with the Budget

By Moses Kyeyune.

Today marks a major timeline in the national budget timelines, with the House Budget Committee expected to present adjustments to next years proposed estimates.

According to the budget cycle, parliament receives the committee report by May 15 and scrutinises the budget for passing by end of May.

News reaching KFM however that is the committee remains stranded, and only trying to make ends meet, with little to do.

A member of the committee has disclosed to our reporter that they have resorted to using a manual system after ministry of Finance Officials declined to give them an editable excel spread sheet with inductive figures.

Meanwhile efforts to get a comment from the ministry of finance remain futile with all ministers and director of budget held up in a meeting.

The development implies that parliament will not be able to make appropriations as planned today.