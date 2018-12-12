House adopts motion to compensate Lusanja victims

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament has this evening adopted a motion by Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, urging the government to consider compensating the victims of illegal evictions in Lusanja and for all damages they have suffered.

The House decision comes after government through the attorney general William Byaruhanga confirmed that the eviction had been conducted irregularly and government was still carrying out investigations into the matter.

Mpuuga’s motion has been premised on the fact the despite government’s own there has not been a clear mechanism to help the victims live a better life again.

The MP also wants also wants government to expedite its investigations into the conduct of judicial officers and police officers and whoever was involved in the eviction to be brought to book.

The attorney general has promised to present Parliament’s position to cabinet for implementation.