Hotel owners protest against multiple taxes levied on them.

By Moses Ndhaye.

The Uganda hotel owners association has protested against what they have termed as multiple taxes being levied against them by government.

The chairperson of the association Suzan Muhwezi says, these taxes are sabotaging the development of the hotel sector in the country.

She says the currently paid taxes like Valve added tax, taxes on playing music and videos among others are exorbitant.

She is now calling upon government to set up fair taxes for the people in the hotel business if the sector is to grow.