Hotel owner denies Bobi wine had a gun

By Franklin Draku.

The owner of Pacific Hotel in Arua Town has denied reports that a gun allegedly belonging to the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi was found in his hotel.

Police yesterday displayed an assortment of items among them guns they claimed were recovered from a Pacific hotel where Kyagulanyi and other legislators had booked for a night during the Arua By-election campaigns.

Daily Monitor’s Franklin Draku who is in Arua says in an exclusive interview with the hotel owner Candia Luiji, he revealed that his client did not enter with any fire arm further accusing security operatives of stealing his guests property.

Candia alleges that money and Laptop worth shs 80M worth of his guest’s property were stolen.

The hotel owner now says he is yet to lodge a formal complaint with police.