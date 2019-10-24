High Court allows Rwenzururu king to travel abroad for treatment

The International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court has allowed the Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere to travel abroad for eye treatment.

Court has however declined to allow him to travel to Kasese, his home district.

Mumbere, who is battling terrorism charges, murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery had petitioned the high court in Kampala seeking to relax his bail terms that limit his movements to enable him visit his kingdom in Kasese and also travel abroad for an eye surgery.

In his application, the Omusinga claimed that his movement was restricted within three districts of Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso and also is expected to report to court every month, asking court to court at least once in three months and travel freely.

However, in her ruling, Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli has declined to allow him to travel to Kasese citing security reasons.

He has also been ordered to report before the ICD registrar once every month.

Meanwhile, regarding heavy security presence at the king’s residence in Muyenga, justice Oguli has said that court has no mandate to determine the type of security to be provided to him.

He was arrested following an attack of Rwenzururu kingdom palace on November 27th 2016 together with 203 royal guards.