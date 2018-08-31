High court orders for the immediate release of Bobi Wine’s Body guard

Ruth Anderah .

The High court in Kampala has ordered the Chief of defense forces Gen. David Muhoozi and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence to unconditionally release Bobi Wine’s Body guard Eddy Sebuufu commonly known as Eddie Mutwe.

This is after Justice Musa Sekaana heard and granted a habeas corpus application filed by Eddie Mutwe’s lawyer Anthony Kusingura seeking orders to release his client whom he claims is held incommunicado by security agencies that arrested him last Saturday from Ssemakokiro plaza in Kamwokya.

Kusingura contends that it is unlawful to hold Eddie Mutwe in custody for more than 48 hours without producing him in court to face any charges.

Justice Sekaana has ordered that Mutwe either be released or be produced in court not later than 4th/September 2018.

Police and the UPDF have since however denied being behind the arrest of Eddie Mutwe.