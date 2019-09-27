High Court orders AG and IGP to produce Kaweesi murder suspects

By Ruth Anderah.

Kampala High Court has ordered the Attorney General , the current Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and the commandant SIU Elly Womanya to produce in court the bodies of the 3 re-arrested Kaweesi murder suspects dead or alive by not later than next week September 30th 2019.

The suspects to be produced are Yusuf Mugerwa, Jibril Kalyango and Yusuf Nyanzi.

The said order has been issued by justice Henrrieta Wolayo today after their lawyers successfully argued an application of harbeaus corpus that they lodged in court last week .

The three men were on September 11th 2019 re-arrested by plain clothed gun wielding men alongside their lawyer James Mubiru at the International Crimes Division of the High Court immediately they had been released on bail.

According to their advocates, since then their clients have never been produced before any courts of law and their where abouts are not yet known.

This prompted the lawyers in support of their relatives to petition court for orders compelling the heads of security agencies in the country to produce them dead or alive because their continued detention beyond 48 hours in ungazatted places is a violation of their personal liberties .

However in court today an attorney from the office of the Attorney General has informed court that he contacted the office of the DPP and it disclosed that they have pending charges which they have to sanction against the trio.

Now Justice Wolayo has ordered that the 3 accused persons who are battling charges of murdering former police spoke’s person Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and Driver Godfrey Wambewa on March 17th 2017 be produced before her on Monday at 2pm.

