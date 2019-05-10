High court declines to stop police from blocking Bobi wine’s music shows

By Ruth Anderah.

The High court in Kampala has declined to stop police from blocking and interfering the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi wine’s music shows .

This is after justice Herriet Woloyo has dismissed a case in which  Bobi Wine had  accused police of violating his rights to work and earn a living by cancelling his musical shows .

Justice Wolayo has thrown out  Bobi wine’s case on grounds that the musician turned politician has  failed to demonstrate in his evidence how the banned music  shows violated his rights to work , freedom of assembly, association and speech among other freedoms.

The judge noted that Bobwine had duty to prove to court how police and the Attorney General violated his  rights but failed.

However in his October 2017 petition, Bobi Wine contended that he has lived  all his adult  life earning  a living through  live music perfomaces until on 8th /October 2017 when police banned his shows while fronting  security concerns something the MP  claims is in blunt-ant violation of his right to work  and freedoms to speech, liberty  and movement.

Through  renowned Human rights lawyer Ladislous Rwakafuuzi , Bobi Wine avered that  he had  then lost 300 million shillings for his cancelled shows at Colline Hotel Mukono, Kamuli, Busoga  and in Kasese district where he had been invited and paid 20 million by his fellow legislator Jackson Mbaju to perform in Busongora South County.

According to court documents  , the claimed  300 million shillings arised out of partial payments music  promoters had advanced  to Bobi Wine and numerous advertisements inform of banners and posters that were plucked down by police men and crime preventers.

Bobi Wine then sought  prohibition orders against the Attorney General and the then  Kampala Metropolitan police commander Frank Mesigwa whom he accused of threatening to end his music career by  interfering in his stage performances.

