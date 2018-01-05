Here is a Tentative burial program for the departed Nkooyo

By Damali Mukhaye.

The church of Uganda has revealed a tentative program for the burial of the late archbishop of church of Uganda Mpalanyo Nkoyoyo who passed on this morning at Kampala hospital.

Speaking to journalist after the closed door meeting, the arch Bishop of Uganda his grace Stanley Ntagali says that the body of the late is going to be buried at Namugongo martyr’s church of Uganda on Tuesday next week to honor his wish.

He says that on Sunday evening, the body will be taken to all saint for the overnight and will be taken to St Andrews church in Mukono from 10 am after, the body will be taken to his home at Nakabengo for the vigil.

He says that on Tuesday, the body will be taken to Namirembe from 9 am for the National service before being taken to Namugongo for burial at 4 pm.