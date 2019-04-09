Heavy rain leaves Kampala, Jinja flooded

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Heavy rain this morning brought traffic flow to a standstill in Kampala city and surrounding places.

Jinja Road was one of the most affected routes since some sections like Lugogo Bypass were flooded.

This road has since been cleared of the flooding and normalcy has returned.

Other areas that had water levels rising up to several inches include; Kyambogo junction, Namasuba, Natete and Bunamwaya.

The rain follows a continuous dry spell and excessive heat that has left many frustrated.

Meanwhile it did not only rain in Kampala but also in Jinja.

Our correspondent in Jinja Philip Wafula says the heavy down power left many people stranded.

The situation is however different in some parts in Gulu. Our reporter Julius Ocungi says they continue to excessive heat. The situation is the same in Kapchorwa.

Our correspondent Joyce Chemutai says farmers are praying for rain as many of their crops have been destroyed.

Early this year, the Uganda Meteorological Authority reported that there would be a rainy season starting in March, to support farmers seeking to grow crops.

Over the last week, the weather has been largely sunny.

Government has since blamed the change in weather to cyclone idai in Mozambique which left over 700 people dead.