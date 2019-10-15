Heavy rain delays, affects first day of UCE examinations

A heavy downpour coupled with bad roads contributed to late delivery of Uganda Certificate of Education examination materials to some schools in central region yesterday.

Candidates started with Physics Paper I in the morning, followed by Still-life/ Nature Paper II in the afternoon.

In most central region districts of Mityana, Rakai, Kyotera, Kalangala, Mpigi, Butambala, Buvuma, Buikwe, Gomba, Lyantonde and Kalungu, candidates were forced to begin exams hours after the stipulated 9am.

Mr.Sammy Nsereko, the head teacher Mityana SS-Namukozi and Uganda National Examinations Board area coordinator says some of their staff were forced to jump on boda- bodas to deliver the exam papers in time.

According to Kalangala District Police Commander Benon Byamukama, examination papers were delivered over the weekend and were distributed on Monday morning to the three exam centres of Sserwanga Lwanga Memorial SS, Bishop Dunstan Memorial SS and Bukasa SS.