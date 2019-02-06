Heavy Deployment ahead of anticipated Strike

By Damali Mukhaye.

Police is heavily deployed at Makerere university ahead of the planned assembly by students leadership in the freedom square over lecturers strike.

According to the guild representative council school of business Hilary Nuwamanya , they have never had any lecture since the semester started three weeks ago.

He says that they had come to converge in the freedom square to demand for their rights since they paid their tuition.

“The minister of education told us that the situation is normal, but to date,we have never had lectures at our school. Management is busy confusing people that we are studying but all in vain. We are here to demand for our rights, “Nuwamanya said.

Meanwhile, Uganda police and Field force police is heavily deployed in the freedom square, outside the main gate and inside the whole university.

The students are still converging in the freedom square as police is vowing to block them from meeting

