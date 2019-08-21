‘Have some emotional intelligence’- MAK don tells off Anite

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Political analysts have advised the investment and privatization minister Evelyn Anite to stop emotional fights and instead dig deeper into understanding how government systems work.

According to Prof Mwabustya Ndebesa, a Makerere University history don, Minister Anite should calm down and clearly study the fundamentals of the privatization policy before fighting for Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL) a stand she claims is for the public good.

On Monday Anite cried out to the media alleging that ‘Mafias’ were threatening her life following an audit to prove her UTL mismanagement claims which is under the administration of Bemanya Twebaze.

Prof Ndebesa adds that it does not make sense for Anite to make individualistic utterances and fighting some people without clearly calculating the people she is dealing with.

