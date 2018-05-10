Gv’nment to launch a school health policy

By Moses Ndhaye.

Government is set to launch a school health policy which will be used to address issues such as school feeding, immunization and menstrual hygiene management in schools.

According to Rosette Nanyanzi, a research officer attached to the gender unit of ministry of education and sports the policy is already in place and awaiting the minister’s approval.

She says the policy to be launched tomorrow will help make the learning environment conducive for Uganda’s girl child.

Members of the Civil Society organizations and other stakeholders in the education sector have often cited the lack of access to such items as sanitary pads, as a major contributor to the high rate of school dropouts.