Gvn’ment committed to supporting the commercialization of Kira EV

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Government is committed to supporting the commercialization of local innovations like the Kira EV project.

The minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Elioda Tumwesigye has expressed confidence that the country in the next 4 years will start mass production of these electric cars and buses.

He says while citizens have come up with several innovations, they have not been able to progress to the next level of commercialization.

He reveals that the ministry will in July this year start putting up the assembly line for the Kira EV and the Kayoola bus.