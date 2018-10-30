Gv’nment asked to Abandon standard gauge railway project

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government has been asked to abandon pushing for construction of standard gauge railway but instead rehabilitate the old internal railways system.

This comes at the time when Uganda has not yet started construction of its eastern line running from Malaba to Kampala, about 273km which is expected to cost Shs8 trillion yet Kenya has finished its 266km line from Naivasha to Kisumu Port at Shs13 trillion.

Speaking to Kfm, Dr Fred Muhumuza a renowned economist said that this project seems not to be forthcoming and thus all efforts should be re-channeled to internal rail system to ease the problem of transport.

He said that transport costs is still a problem that needs urgent attention and it’s better to address it now.