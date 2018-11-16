Greater Masaka NRM leaders endorse Museveni for party president in 2021

By Ivan Kimbowa.

National Resistance Movement leaders in the nine districts of Masaka sub region yesterday endorsed Mr. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for party chairmanship in 2021.

Led by Captain Mulindwa Birimumaaso, the Lwengo NRM Chairperson red out a statement at liberation square where the party celebrated its achievements in the region supporting Mr Museveni to lead them for the sixth term in 2021.

“As leaders of NRM party in Masaka sub region, together with this gathering we have decided to call him [Museveni] to leads us in 2021,” Mr Birimumaaso red out the statement amid ululations from the gathering.

He also noted that because of the weaknesses they had in the elections of previous party primaries, less expertise, few stuff members, logistics and leaders who connive with registrars to ridge votes, they decided article 44 (3) of the NRM constitution be amended to remove box voting for people to line at the back of candidates or their posters during broad day light to identify the winners.

When Captain Mukula, the Eastern Uganda National Resistance Movement Party (NRM) Vice Chairperson was invite to address the gathering also supported move saying it should be carried to various parts of the country.

“What has been done today should be copied by other parts of the country…those who think that Museveni should go and also lead will crush NRM. I therefore want to thank Masaka people for the decision of considering Museveni a presidential candidate 2021,” Mukula said

Captain Mukula, however, blamed the NRM failure to win all the constituencies in Uganda on hypocrisy and unnecessary fights in the party wondering why leaders fail to also deliver packages and services they are entrusted with.