Govt whip defends absentee ministers

By Moses Kyeyune.

The government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa has defended cabinet ministers who miss House sittings, saying that as humans, they are overwhelmed with work.

Nankabirwa says that a number of ministers are also members of parliament with obligations in their constituents yet at the same time are supposed to be at parliament.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanya have on several occasions raised concerns on the rising tendency of absenteeism by ministers, despite the fact that they are supposed to give responses on issues raised by members.

But the chief whip wants the leader of Parliament to appreciate that ministers too, need to interact with their voters.