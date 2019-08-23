Gov’t welcome M7- Kagame agreement

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The government of Uganda has welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed by President Museveni and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame saying it is a step in the right direction.

Yesterday the two leaders agreed to implement seven points among them; resumption of cross-border activities, including movement of persons and goods and also respect each other’s sovereignty among others.

Officiating at the 3rd economic growth Forum, the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said when leaders in the region agree, it is a plus for economic growth of any country.

The forum is running under the theme “accelerating economic growth for shared prosperity.

