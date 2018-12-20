Gov’t vow to stop Kyagulanyi’s shows

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government has attributed the cancellation of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi music show to his deliberate refusal to comply with the recent guidelines released by police in relation to organizing music show in this festive season.

This comes at the time when Hon Kyagulanyi has just petitioned parliament accusing police of stopping his music show with no clear reason.

While presenting government position on the subject matter, the minister for internal affairs said that clear guidelines where duly issued on 5th December, but Kyagulanyi and his promoters have always acted in centrally.

He said that government has officially resolved not to allow all show that may be in contempt of these guidelines.

However his statement attracted controversial reaction from fellow Member of Parliament dismissing the statement.

