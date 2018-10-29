Gov’t to start soil fertility mapping

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The minister of agriculture animal industries and fisheries Vincent Ssempijja says they are to start carrying fertility mapping on all farmers’ soil.

Ssempijja says this is part of efforts to help farmers know the quality of their soils before applying fertilizers.

He says a team of extension workers who are currently being trained is to be dispatched in various districts to sensitize farmers on how best to produce better products.

He adds that soil testing kits are to also be stationed at each sub county so that farmers can take samples of soil for testing.

He has meanwhile attributed the low prices of maize to increased production of other food crops.

Government intervened with shs 100 Billion after maize prices fell as low as 150 per kilogram expressing confidence that with the support, farmers would be able to sell their produce above 500 shillings